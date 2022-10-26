Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed at $2.63, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 16.17% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tellurian Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $89.05 million, up 469.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $420.75 million, which would represent changes of +71.43% and +490.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tellurian Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tellurian Inc. (TELL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.