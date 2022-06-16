Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed at $3.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Tellurian Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.45 million, up 35.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $488.22 million, which would represent changes of +50% and +584.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tellurian Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

