Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed the most recent trading day at $2.53, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 39.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tellurian Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 125%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $72.84 million, up 365.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $420.75 million, which would represent changes of +71.43% and +490.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.32% higher. Tellurian Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.