Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed at $3.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 13.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tellurian Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.82 million, up 53.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $621.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +772.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tellurian Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.