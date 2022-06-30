Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) closed the most recent trading day at $2.98, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 32.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Tellurian Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tellurian Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.82 million, up 53.14% from the year-ago period.

TELL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $621.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +772.32%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tellurian Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tellurian Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.