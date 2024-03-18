News & Insights

US Markets
TELL

Tellurian CEO steps down

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

March 18, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - Tellurian TELL.A said on Monday Octávio Simões has resigned as chief executive officer of the LNG developer, a fortnight after the company said it would not renew or extend the employment term of Simões beyond June 5.

Simões resigned on March 15 and has transitioned to the role of senior commercial adviser, reporting to the president of the company.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.