Tellurian CEO steps down

March 18 (Reuters) - Tellurian TELL.A said on Monday Octávio Simões has resigned as chief executive officer of the LNG developer, a fortnight after the company said it would not renew or extend the employment term of Simões beyond June 5.

Simões resigned on March 15 and has transitioned to the role of senior commercial adviser, reporting to the president of the company.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

