News & Insights

US Markets
TELL

Tellurian appoints Daniel Belhumeur president as new chair takes charge

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

December 11, 2023 — 08:21 am EST

Written by Vallari Srivastava and Kabir Dweit for Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tellurian TELL.A said on Monday it had named insider Daniel Belhumeur president, days after the U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer ousted co-founder Charif Souki as chairman.

Belhumer served as the company's general counsel and chief compliance officer since 2017.

The firm named Meredith Mouer as Belhumer's successor. Mouer was deputy general counsel since 2017.

Co-founder Martin Houston will take over as chairman, the company said on Friday, with Souki staying on as a member of the Board.

The top level changes come as Tellurian struggles with potential customers withdrawing from its flagship project, the Driftwood LNG export facility.

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava and Kabir Dweit; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Srivastava.Vallari@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.