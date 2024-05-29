Tellurian Advances with Asset Sale, Amendments, and LNG Talks

The latest announcement is out from Tellurian (TELL).

Tellurian Inc. has struck a deal to sell its Haynesville Shale assets in Louisiana for $260 million to Aethon United BR LP and Aethon III BR LLC, with customary adjustments and closing conditions anticipated in Q2 2024. In a separate development, Tellurian has also secured consent for amendments to its indentures, delaying a liquidity covenant increase by 14 days. Moreover, the company is exploring a partnership with Aethon Energy Operating LLC to negotiate an LNG sale and purchase agreement, potentially for a 20-year term, but there’s no certainty that this will lead to a finalized deal or the required financing for the Driftwood LNG terminal construction.

