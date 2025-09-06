The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.8 billion — the second-biggest total in lottery history. If you were to overcome the odds and take the full jackpot, you could walk away with anywhere from $430 million to $1.1 billion — depending on whether you took the lump sum or the annuity payouts (with taxes in your state playing into the net payout as well).

Tell Us: What Is the First Thing You Would Do With the Money If You Won Powerball?

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tell Us: What Is the First Thing You Would Do With the Money If You Won Powerball?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.