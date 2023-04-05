STEL

Telkom Indonesia to fuse fixed broadband unit with Telkomsel for $3.91 bln

April 05, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk has signed a conditional agreement to integrate its fixed broadband business IndiHome into PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) for 58.3 trillion rupiah ($3.91 billion), the companies said on Thursday.

"We believe this is a rare opportunity for Telkomsel to tap into the high-growth fixed broadband market in Indonesia by partnering the country's largest broadband operator which is profitable and cash generating," said Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO, Singtel, which owns 35% of Telkomsel.

Telkom Indonesia owns the remaining 65% of Telkomsel.

If completed, the integration will result in Singtel's stake in Telkomsel reduced from 35.0% to 29.6% of the enlarged integrated mobile and fixed broadband company, Singtel said.

The deal is expected to be completed in the early third quarter of 2023, Singtel said.

IndiHome has a 75.2% market share in Indonesia, Singtel said.

($1 = 14,920.0000 rupiah)

