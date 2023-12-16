Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (TLK) Price Target Increased by 9.06% to 26.14

The average one-year price target for Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (NYSE:TLK) has been revised to 26.14 / share. This is an increase of 9.06% from the prior estimate of 23.96 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.83 to a high of 26.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.37% from the latest reported closing price of 25.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLK is 0.14%, a decrease of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.97% to 38,006K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 9,650K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,200K shares, representing a decrease of 16.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 13.95% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 4,542K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,053K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,933K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,567K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Telkom Indonesia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT is an Indonesian multinational telecommunications conglomerate. Telkom has major business lines in fixed line telephony, internet, and data communications. It is operated as the parent company of the Telkom Group, which is engaged in a broad range of businesses which consist of telecommunication, multimedia, property, and financial services.

