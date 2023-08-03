Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (TLK) Price Target Decreased by 9.83% to 25.10

The average one-year price target for Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (NYSE:TLK) has been revised to 25.10 / share. This is an decrease of 9.83% from the prior estimate of 27.83 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.80 to a high of 25.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.31% from the latest reported closing price of 24.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLK is 0.16%, a decrease of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 39,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 10,349K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,271K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 4,807K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,146K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,978K shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,880K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,004K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 7.46% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,567K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Telkom Indonesia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT is an Indonesian multinational telecommunications conglomerate. Telkom has major business lines in fixed line telephony, internet, and data communications. It is operated as the parent company of the Telkom Group, which is engaged in a broad range of businesses which consist of telecommunication, multimedia, property, and financial services.

