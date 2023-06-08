Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR (TLK) Declares $1.13 Dividend

Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR said on June 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.13 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.41%, the lowest has been 2.63%, and the highest has been 5.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLK is 0.16%, a decrease of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 39,102K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.31% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR is 27.83. The forecasts range from a low of 27.51 to a high of $28.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.31% from its latest reported closing price of 27.92.

The projected annual revenue for Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT - ADR is 158,593,883MM, an increase of 7.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 285.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 10,349K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,271K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 4,807K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 15.23% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,978K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,826K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 15.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,880K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,004K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 7.46% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,567K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Telkom Indonesia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT is an Indonesian multinational telecommunications conglomerate. Telkom has major business lines in fixed line telephony, internet, and data communications. It is operated as the parent company of the Telkom Group, which is engaged in a broad range of businesses which consist of telecommunication, multimedia, property, and financial services.

