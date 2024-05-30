News & Insights

Stocks

Telix Reports Promising Prostate Cancer Trial Results

May 30, 2024 — 06:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shared promising results from their ProstACT SELECT trial, showing a median radiographic progression-free survival of 8.8 months for their TLX591 therapy in treating metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. TLX591, a lutetium-labelled radio-antibody drug conjugate, also demonstrated a favorable safety profile and is now advancing to a Phase III trial. The company emphasizes TLX591’s potential benefits, including a patient-friendly dosing regimen and lower radiation exposure compared to existing treatments.

For further insights into AU:TLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TLPPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.