Telix Reports Promising Prostate Cancer Trial Results

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shared promising results from their ProstACT SELECT trial, showing a median radiographic progression-free survival of 8.8 months for their TLX591 therapy in treating metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. TLX591, a lutetium-labelled radio-antibody drug conjugate, also demonstrated a favorable safety profile and is now advancing to a Phase III trial. The company emphasizes TLX591’s potential benefits, including a patient-friendly dosing regimen and lower radiation exposure compared to existing treatments.

