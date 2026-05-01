BioTech
TLX

Telix Presents Phase 2 OPTIMAL-PSMA Dosimetry Data For TLX597-Tx In Prostate Cancer Treatment

May 01, 2026 — 03:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday presented dosimetry data from the Phase 2 OPTIMAL-PSMA trial for TLX597-Tx in treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

TLX597-Tx is a small molecule, PSMA-targeting, radioligand therapy (RLT) candidate designed to treat earlier-stage prostate cancer.

The Phase 2 OPTIMAL-PSMA is an open-label, multi-center, randomized, investigator-initiated trial (IIT), led by Professor Louise Emmett to evaluate the efficacy of TLX597-Tx. Conducted on 120 men with advanced mCRPC, the study utilizes a novel dose-intensification regimen, which increases the radiation dosage delivered to cancerous lesions when the tumors are the most vulnerable to improve overall effectiveness of the treatment.

Initial dosimetry data suggests low uptake by the salivary glands and kidneys, supporting dose intensification. By reducing radiation exposure in these healthy organs, the treatment prevents unwanted side effects like xerostomia and renal toxicity. In addition to better tolerability, the drug shows higher tumor uptake levels when compared to existing PSMA RLTs.

The company is also initiating OPTIMAL-E, a Phase 2 study in androgen pathway-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), and is simultaneously advancing TLX591-Tx, a radio antibody-drug conjugate (rADC) in the Phase 3 ProstACT Global trial for treating mCRPC.

TLX closed Thursday at $11.00, up 5.47%. In the overnight market, the stock is trading at $11.20, up 1.82%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.