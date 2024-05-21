News & Insights

Stocks

Telix Pharmaceuticals Welcomes New Major Investor

May 21, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

William Blair & Company and associated entities have become notable investors in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, securing a significant 16.09% voting power through ownership of 52,152,624 ordinary shares. The shares are subject to certain restrictions under lock-up agreements related to a public offering in the United States. All transactions involved non-cash considerations as part of the lock-up agreements, underscoring a strategic investment move.

For further insights into AU:TLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TLPPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.