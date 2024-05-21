Telix Pharmaceuticals Welcomes New Major Investor

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

William Blair & Company and associated entities have become notable investors in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, securing a significant 16.09% voting power through ownership of 52,152,624 ordinary shares. The shares are subject to certain restrictions under lock-up agreements related to a public offering in the United States. All transactions involved non-cash considerations as part of the lock-up agreements, underscoring a strategic investment move.

