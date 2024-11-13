Telix Pharmaceuticals Updates Securities Policy Amid Global Expansion

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has updated its Securities Dealing Policy, effective November 13, 2024, aligning with regulatory requirements. The company, known for its innovative radiopharmaceuticals in oncology and rare diseases, continues to expand its international presence with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Investors should stay informed about Telix’s market activities on the ASX and Nasdaq.

