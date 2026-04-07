Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Rises 5% Over Strong Revenue Growth In Q1

(RTTNews) - Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) are moving up about 5 percent after the company announced first-quarter financial results, which saw 24% increase in revenue to $230 million from $186 million in the prior year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $9.58 on the Nasdaq, up 5.39 percent. The stock opened at $9.49 and has climbed as high as $9.64 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $6.28 to $20.00.

Looking ahead to 2026, Telix reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $950 million to $970 million.

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