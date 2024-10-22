Telix Pharmaceuticals to Release Shares from Escrow

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is set to release 824,518 ordinary shares from voluntary escrow on November 1, 2024, marking a strategic move following its acquisition of Lightpoint Medical. This development could potentially influence Telix’s stock dynamics on the ASX, where the company is already recognized for its innovative radiopharmaceuticals and medical devices. Investors might find this release significant as it reflects Telix’s ongoing growth and expansion in the biopharmaceutical sector.

