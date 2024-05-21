News & Insights

Telix Pharmaceuticals Gains New Major Investors

May 21, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced that First Sentier Investors and its parent company Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) have become substantial holders as of May 17, 2024. The entities collectively hold significant voting power in Telix, stemming from their ability to control voting rights and the disposal of shares. This strategic financial move could have implications for the company’s governance and stock performance.

