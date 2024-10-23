Telix Pharmaceuticals Gains FDA Priority Review for Cancer Imaging Agent

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced that the FDA has accepted its New Drug Application for TLX101-CDx, a brain cancer imaging agent, and granted it priority review. This development could significantly enhance the precision of glioma diagnosis and management in the U.S., addressing a critical unmet need in brain cancer imaging. Telix anticipates a commercial launch in 2025, pending regulatory approval, potentially revolutionizing the standard of care in the U.S. market.

For further insights into AU:TLX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.