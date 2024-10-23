News & Insights

Telix Pharmaceuticals Gains FDA Priority Review for Cancer Imaging Agent

October 23, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced that the FDA has accepted its New Drug Application for TLX101-CDx, a brain cancer imaging agent, and granted it priority review. This development could significantly enhance the precision of glioma diagnosis and management in the U.S., addressing a critical unmet need in brain cancer imaging. Telix anticipates a commercial launch in 2025, pending regulatory approval, potentially revolutionizing the standard of care in the U.S. market.

