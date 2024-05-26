Telix Pharmaceuticals Enhances Cancer Imaging Access

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for TLX007-CDx, a prostate cancer imaging agent designed to improve PSMA-PET imaging accessibility and flexibility. The kit aims to address the limited access experienced by underserved patient groups, such as African Americans and Veterans, and enhance early diagnosis and treatment outcomes. Telix’s commitment to expanding patient reach is reflected in this development, which could significantly impact the management of prostate cancer in the U.S.

