Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) Price Target Increased by 9.53% to 12.08

The average one-year price target for Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) has been revised to 12.08 / share. This is an increase of 9.53% from the prior estimate of 11.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.31 to a high of 15.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.98% from the latest reported closing price of 10.79 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,221K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 35.57% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,467K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 45.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 9.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,203K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 31.69% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 964K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 37.81% over the last quarter.

