Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) Price Target Increased by 6.83% to 10.58

The average one-year price target for Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) has been revised to 10.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 9.91 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.84 to a high of 14.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.18% from the latest reported closing price of 10.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telix Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLX is 0.14%, an increase of 40.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 10,074K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,193K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 3.58% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,467K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 45.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,249K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 43.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,193K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 969K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 2.59% over the last quarter.

