Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) Price Target Increased by 11.13% to 13.63

The average one-year price target for Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) has been revised to 13.63 / share. This is an increase of 11.13% from the prior estimate of 12.27 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.56 to a high of 15.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.21% from the latest reported closing price of 8.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telix Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLX is 0.14%, an increase of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.79% to 10,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,248K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 8.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,323K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 58.37% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,300K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares, representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 17.64% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,016K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 20.55% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 917K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 76.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 570.21% over the last quarter.

