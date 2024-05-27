News & Insights

Telix Pharmaceuticals Announces Key Study Milestone

May 27, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has confirmed the successful completion of its initial CUPID study for prostate cancer therapy TLX592, considering the results to be materially significant for the company’s prospects. The firm responded to the Australian Stock Exchange’s (ASX) queries by clarifying the timeline of events leading to the announcement of the study results, emphasizing adherence to scientific and clinical standards prior to disclosure. Telix asserts that all necessary review and approval processes were completed before the market was informed, ensuring compliance with ASX Listing Rules.

