News & Insights

Markets
TLPPF

Telix Pharma Submits NDA To FDA For TLX101-CDx PET Agent For Brain Cancer

August 27, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX.AX) announced that it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for TLX101-CDx, (Pixclara, 18F-floretyrosine or 18F-FET), an investigational PET agent for the characterization of progressive or recurrent glioma (brain cancer) from treatment related changes in both adult and pediatric patients.

Pixclara has been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation by the FDA, which facilitates expedited review and closer consultation with the agency during the review process.

FET PET (Pixclara) is already included in international clinical practice guidelines for the imaging of gliomas, however there is currently no FDA-approved targeted amino acid PET agent for adult and pediatric brain cancer imaging commercially available in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TLPPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.