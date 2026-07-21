Telix Pharma Q2 Revenue Rises 21%; Doses First Patient In Phase 3 LUTEON Trial; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TLX), a commercial-stage global radiopharmaceutical company, provided a market update on its commercial and operational performance for the second quarter, which ended on June 30, 2026, reflecting 21% revenue growth compared to the prior year.

In addition, the company provided an operational progress update for the Phase 3 LUTEON Trial of TLX250-Tx in Renal Cancer.

Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals advances targeted theranostics for cancer patients.

Telix's commercial prostate cancer imaging portfolio includes Illuccix and Gozellix, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company's late-stage therapeutic pipeline includes TLX591-Tx (lutetium-177 (177Lu) rosopatamab tetraxetan) in prostate cancer, TLX101-Tx (131I-iodofalan) in recurrent glioblastoma, and TLX250-Tx (lutetium (177Lu) girentuximab tetraxetan) in kidney cancer.

Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Second Quarter Revenue Highlights

For the second quarter of 2026, Group revenue increased 21% to $247 million from $204 million in the prior year.

Precision medicine revenue is $202 million, up 30% from $155 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, TMS revenue slipped 6% to $45 million from $48 million in the prior year.

FY26 Guidance

For the full year 2026, the company expects to report revenue and other income to be in excess of $1 billion. With revenue tracking in line with the upper end of 2026 guidance of $950 million to $970 million, plus $40 million non-refundable other income from strategic collaboration with Regeneron.

Phase 3 LUTEON Trial Update

Separately, the company announced that the first patient has been dosed with TLX250-Tx (lutetium-177 (177Lu) girentuximab tetraxetan) in the LUTEON study in relapsed or recurrent clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), the most common form of kidney cancer.

According to Telix, LUTEON is the first Phase 3 study of a radiopharmaceutical therapy in ccRCC.

The patient was dosed at GenesisCare Murdoch (Western Australia), under the supervision of Dr Aviral Singh.

Near Term Milestones

The FDA has accepted Telix's resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for TLX101-Px and has granted a PDUFA goal date of September 11, 2026.

Stock Performance

TLX has traded between $6.28 and $16.94 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $10.51, up 0.48%.

Following the news, In the Pre-market, TLX is up 4.05% at $10.95.

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