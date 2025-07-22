Telix Pharma Q2 Revenue Up 63%; Confirms FY25 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) issued an update on its commercial and operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Second quarter group revenue was approximately $204 million, up 63% year-over-year. Global Illuccix revenue was $154 million, an increase of 25% from last year. Telix confirmed its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of $770 million to $800 million.

Telix noted that it has received a subpoena from the SEC seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the company's disclosures regarding the development of the prostate cancer therapeutic candidates. The company said it is fully cooperating with the SEC and is in the process of responding to the information request.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.