Telix Pharma Q2 Revenue Up 63%; Confirms FY25 Revenue Guidance

July 22, 2025 — 04:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) issued an update on its commercial and operational performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Second quarter group revenue was approximately $204 million, up 63% year-over-year. Global Illuccix revenue was $154 million, an increase of 25% from last year. Telix confirmed its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance of $770 million to $800 million.

Telix noted that it has received a subpoena from the SEC seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the company's disclosures regarding the development of the prostate cancer therapeutic candidates. The company said it is fully cooperating with the SEC and is in the process of responding to the information request.

