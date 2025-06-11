Telix Pharma Launches New Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent, Gozellix, In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX, TLX.AX) announces that its next-generation PSMA-PET imaging agent for prostate cancer, Gozellix (kit for the preparation of gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection), is now commercially available nationally in the United States.

Gozellix is available through Telix's comprehensive network of distribution partners, Cardinal Health, Inc., PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., Jubilant Radiopharma, and RLS Radiopharmacies.

After radiolabelling with 68Ga, Gozellix is indicated for PET scanning of PSMA positive lesions in men with prostate cancer who have suspected metastasis and are candidates for initial definitive therapy, and those with suspected biochemical recurrence (BCR) based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level.

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive Officer, Precision Medicine, Telix, said, "We are pleased that Gozellix, our next-generation prostate cancer imaging product, is now available coast-to-coast across the United States. Telix is committed to innovation in PSMA imaging, and Gozellix is a result of this focus. It delivers a new level of flexibility in distribution, production and scheduling, along with the high standard of service and reliability that customers have come to expect from Telix."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.