Telix Pharma HY Operating Profit Drops; Confirms FY25 Revenue Guidance

August 20, 2025 — 09:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX, TLX.AX) reported that its operating profit for the first-half of 2025 dropped to US$10.4 million from US$27.7 million in the prior year. Loss before tax was US$4.8 million compared to profit of US$22.9 million in the prior year. The latest period results included US$12.4 million in non-cash finance costs associated with convertible bonds issued in July 2024 and increased amortization cot of US$9.5 million following RLS acquisition.

Revenue for the period was US$390.4 million, up 63% from last year.

Telix confirmed fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of US$770 million to US$800 million.

