Telix Pharma FY25 Adj. EBITDA Declines; Revenue Up 56%

February 20, 2026 — 12:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX, TLX.AX) reported a fiscal 2025 loss before income tax of $5.3 million compared to profit of $38.0 million, prior year. The company noted that the loss before tax includes $26.7 million in non-cash finance costs associated with convertible bonds and increased asset amortization of $11.9 million following the RLS Radiopharmacies acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $39.5 million from $66.9 million, last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, revenue increased to $803.8 million from $516.6 million, previous year. Precision Medicine segment revenue was up 22% year-over-year, driven by continued increase in Illuccix volumes and successful launch of Gozellix in the U.S.

For fiscal 2026, Telix projects Group revenue in a range of $950 million to $970 million.

Shares of Telix Pharma on Australian Securities Exchange are trading at A$10.43, up 14.24%. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

