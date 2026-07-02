Telix Pharma Aligns With FDA To Advance ProstACT Phase 3 Trial Of TLX591-Tx In Prostate Cancer

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TLX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the outcome of a Type B meeting with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to review the ProstACT Phase 3 trial of its therapeutic candidate, TLX591-Tx, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

ProstACT Global is an international, multicenter trial in two parts as follows.

- Part 1 - safety and dosimetry lead-in with 36 patients - Part 2 - 2:1 randomised global expansion with an overall target enrollment of approximately 490 patients.

Following its review of the Part 1 safety and dosimetry data and the Part 2 protocol design, the FDA confirmed that the safety data from Part 1 of the study is sufficient to enable progression of Part 2 of ProstACT Global in the U.S.

In the study, TLX591-Tx is administered in two doses, 14 days apart, in combination with one of three randomised standard of care (SOC) therapies. The SOC therapies include Abiraterone, Enzalutamide or Docetaxel.

In addition, the FDA and Telix also aligned on the Part 2 clinical trial protocol, statistical analysis plan, and ongoing safety monitoring plan.

With a framework for study execution in place, enrollment continues in jurisdictions where Part 2 has received regulatory approval, the company said.

Notably, initiation of Part 2 of the trial in the U.S. remains subject to the FDA's review of an Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment.

Commenting on the alignment with FDA, David N. Cade, MD, Group Chief Medical Officer, Telix, said, "This is an excellent outcome that enables submission of our IND amendment."

For the first quarter of 2026, Telix Group revenue increased 24% to $230 million from $186 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2026, Telix expects revenue to be in the range of $950 million to $970 million.

TLX has traded between $6.28 and $16.98 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $11.84, up 2.69%.

TLX is up 2.45% at $12.13.

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