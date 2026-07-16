Telix Opens Australian GMP Facility; Doses First Patient In Phase 2 Prostate Cancer Trial

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TLX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced the opening of a GMP-certified radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility dedicated to the commercial production of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

The company said the multi-million-dollar facility Telix Manufacturing Solutions North Melbourne (TMSNM) will manufacture targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer patients in Australia.

The company described the facility as the first of its kind in Australia.

It will also support training in nuclear medicine, radiochemistry, engineering and clinical research, helping develop the specialist workforce required by Australia's health and life sciences sector.

The site is designed to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and improve supply chain resilience for radiopharmaceuticals.

Patient care and research at site will be carried out by the Melbourne Theranostic Innovation Centre (MTIC). This collaboration is expected to enhance the facility's manufacturing capabilities in precision oncology.

Christian Behrenbruch, Chief Executive Officer said the facility represents a significant milestone for Australia's radiopharmaceutical industry and reinforces Telix's commitment to expanding manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand for precision cancer therapies.

In a parallel news, Telix Pharmaceuticals and St. Vincent Hospital announced on Wednesday the dosing of first patient with TLX597-Tx (177Lu-DOTA-HYNIC-panPSMA) in the Phase 2 OPTIMAL-e trial for patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

TLX597-Tx is a small molecule radioligand therapy (RLT) being developed to improve efficacy and quality of life in earlier-stage metastatic prostate cancer.

According to the company, TLX597-Tx has demonstrated a favorable biodistribution and dosimetry profile in prior studies. It has not received marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

OPTIMAL-e is a Phase 2, non-randomized pilot study evaluating adaptive-dosed TLX597-Tx in combination with androgen deprivation therapy and an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor.

The study is evaluating whether response-adapted Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand therapy can improve disease control and enable treatment pauses based on PSMA-PET imaging and prostate-specific antigen response.

Telix shares closed Wednesday at $11.29, up 2.45%.

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