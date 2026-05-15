Telix, EDAP And Profound Partner To Explore PSMA-PET Imaging In Prostate Cancer Treatment

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) has entered into new collaborations to study how PSMA-PET imaging may support emerging, minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment approaches.

The company signed letters of intent with EDAP TMS and Profound Medical to evaluate the investigational use of Telix's imaging agents alongside advanced ultrasound- and MRI- guided procedures.

Telix said the initial focus of these collaborations will be on patient selection, treatment planning and post-treatment monitoring, with the goal of generating evidence that may help inform clinical decision-making and best practices in this evolving area of care.

The studies will explore how Telix's PSMA-PET imaging agents- Gozellix and Illuccix- may be used alongside robotic high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and MRI-guided transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA), both of which are being evaluated as approaches aiming to preserve healthy tissue and reduce side-effect risks such as incontinence and impotence.

EDAP and Profound Medical each noted that PSMA-PET imaging may help refine treatment workflows, from planning through follow-up, and may support efforts to personalize therapy based on individual patients' needs. Telix added that the collaborations are intended to support scientific, educational, and research activities only, and are not promotional in nature.

"We are uniquely designed to enable the integration of PSMA-PET imaging with Focal One's real-time ultrasound and fully robotic energy delivery to optimize treatment efficacy while minimizing side effects," said Ryan Rhodes, EDAP CEO.

"Precision medicine requires precision treatment strategies," added Kevin Richardson, CEO, Telix Precision Medicine.

TLX has traded between $6.28 and $18.49 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $10.86, up 3.23%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $10.62, down 2.23%.

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