Telit Confirms Preliminary Approach From DBAY Regarding Possible Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telit Communications Plc (TCM.L) confirmed the Group has received a preliminary approach from DBAY Advisors Limited, regarding a possible offer for Telit to be made by funds under the management of DBAY.

Telit has also received a preliminary approach from Lantronix Inc, regarding a possible offer. The Lantronix proposal was rejected by the Board of Telit. The company said it remains in discussions with Lantronix to explore a possible transaction which could be in shareholders' interests.

