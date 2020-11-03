Telit Confirms Preliminary Approach From DBAY Regarding Possible Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telit Communications Plc (TCM.L) confirmed the Group has received a preliminary approach from DBAY Advisors Limited, regarding a possible offer for Telit to be made by funds under the management of DBAY.

Telit has also received a preliminary approach from Lantronix Inc, regarding a possible offer. The Lantronix proposal was rejected by the Board of Telit. The company said it remains in discussions with Lantronix to explore a possible transaction which could be in shareholders' interests.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.