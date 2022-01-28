TeliaSonera Q4 LFL Adj. EBITDA Remains Unchanged; LFL Service Revenues Up 2.9%

(RTTNews) - TeliaSonera (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) reported fourth quarter total net income of 1.18 billion Swedish kronor compared to a loss of 24.47 billion kronor, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA declined 1.6% to 7.29 billion Swedish kronor. Like for like, adjusted EBITDA, remained unchanged.

Fourth quarter net sales decreased 0.4% to 23.38 billion Swedish kronor. Like for like, net sales increased 3.3%. Service revenues decreased 1.7% to 19.42 billion Swedish kronor. Like for like, service revenues increased 2.9%.

Full year adjusted EBITDA declined 2.0% to 29.86 billion Swedish kronor. Like for like, adjusted EBITDA increased 0.4%. Full year net sales declined 1.0% to 88.34 billion Swedish kronor and like for like, net sales increased 3.2%.

The company said its 2021-23 ambitions are unchanged, including EBITDA growth of low to mid-single digit and a return of cash CAPEX to 15% of net sales.

For 2022, the company targets low single digit growth of both service revenue and EBITDA, on a like for like basis.

For 2021, the Board proposed to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend of 2.05 kronor per share.

