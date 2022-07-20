Telia's quarterly core earnings top expectations

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia TELIA.ST reported on Wednesday quarterly core earnings that exceeded market expectations, helped by growth in its telecom business.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 0.3% to 7.68 billion Swedish crowns ($752.28 million) from a year earlier, beating the mean forecast of 7.54 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1=10.2089 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.