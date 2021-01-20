Telia's Q4 operational cash flow pips forecasts, core profit in line

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Co AB TELIA.ST said on Wednesday it had notched better-than-anticipated operational cash flow in the fourth quarter, while core profit was roughly in line with its outlook.

Telia said it plans to propose a dividend of 2 crowns per share for 2020, though its October-December results would be hit by an impairment charge related to Finland worth 7.8 billion crowns ($936 million).

"The operational free cash flow reached SEK 12.1 billion for the year, above the outlook of 'reaching the upper end of SEK 9.5-10.5 billion'," Telia said in a statement.

The Nordic company, which is due to report its full-year results on Jan. 29, said it had generated an adjusted fourth-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization) broadly in line with its stated outlook.

($1 = 8.3321 Swedish crowns)

