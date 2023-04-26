Telia's core profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Telia TELIA.ST on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above market expectations, helped by cost cuts and growth in its telecom business in the Nordic markets.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose to 7.26 billion Swedish crowns ($705.20 million) from 7.20 billion a year earlier, while analysts expected 7.17 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 10.2949 Swedish crowns)

