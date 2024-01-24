Telia to book $392 mln non-cash impairment in Q4

COPENHAGEN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom group Telia TELIA.ST said on Wednesday it will book a non-cash impairments of 4.1 billion Swedish crowns ($392.91 million) in the fourth quarter, following changes to investment plans and market conditions.

($1 = 10.4349 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

