Telia Q4 earnings in line, eyes profit growth in 2024

Adds Q4 EBITDA, CEO quote, detail on outlook

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Telia TELIA.ST on Friday reported fourth-quarter core earnings broadly in line with market expectations, and said it expected low-to-mid single digit EBITDA growth this year.

Telia earlier this week warned its fourth-quarter results would be hit by non-cash impairment charges totalling $393 million crowns due mainly to investment plans and market conditions.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 7.49 billion Swedish crowns ($717.25 million) in the quarter from 6.98 billion a year earlier, while analysts polled by LSEG expected 7.47 billion.

"Looking ahead for 2024, the Telia management team expect the current business momentum to continue," outgoing CEO Allison Kirkby said in a statement.

For 2024, the company expects low-single digit service revenue growth, low-to-mid single digit EBITDA growth, and capital expenditure (CAPEX) of around 14 billion crowns.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by terje Solsvik)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.