Telia Q3 Profit Increases; Upgrades FY EBITDA Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telia Co. (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK), a Swedish telecom firm, reported that its third quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 1.79 billion kronor or 0.46 kronor per share from 1.71 billion kronor or 0.42 kronor per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the third quarter increased 4.3% year-over-year to about 22 billion kronor, and like for like basis, revenue increased 1.1%.

Looking ahead, the company said it can now upgrade its EBITDA outlook to low-single digits this year, compared to its earlier outlook of flat to low-single digit growth. The structural part of operating free cash flow is expected to be around 7.5 billion kronor, despite the discontinuation of operations and network assets in Denmark.

