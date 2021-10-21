Telia Q3 Profit Down On Weak Sales; Backs FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swedish telecom company Telia Co. AB (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income declined to 1.64 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 2.57 billion kronor.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 4.9 percent to 7.81 billion kronor from last year's 8.21 billion kronor.

Net sales decreased 1.2 percent to 21.27 billion kronor from prior year's 21.53 billion kronor. Like for like net sales increased 3.8 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company reiterated outlook of service revenues and EBITDA, excluding Telia Carrier and FX, at flat to low single digit growth, with EBITDA anticipated in the lower end of the range.

