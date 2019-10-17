Telia Q3 earnings above forecast, keeps outlook

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company TELIA.ST posted third-quarter core earnings just above expectations on Thursday and repeated its forecast for 2019.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 8.27 billion Swedish crowns ($845.77 million) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.98 billion Swedish crowns in the third quarter of last year, and better than a forecast of 8.03 billion Swedish crowns in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 9.7781 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; Editing by Simon Johnson)

