Telia Q3 core profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company TELIA.ST on Wednesday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market expectations and said it had made good progress on its strategic priorities in recent months.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at Telia was 8.21 billion Swedish crowns ($941.89 million) compared with 8.23 billion crowns a year earlier, ahead of the 7.81 crown billion mean analyst forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 8.7165 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

