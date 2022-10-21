Telia Q3 Adj. Profit Rises; LFL Sales Up 2.7%

(RTTNews) - Telia (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) reported that its third quarter adjusted operating income from continuing operations increased to 3.39 billion Swedish kronor from 2.90 billion kronor, prior year. Like for like adjusted EBITDA increased 1.0%, for the quarter. For the Core Telco business, excluding TV and Media, adjusted EBITDA increased 0.5% on a like for like basis.

Total net income was 1.88 billion Swedish kronor compared to 1.62 billion kronor, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 0.42 kronor from 0.39 kronor.

Net sales increased 5.6% to 22.46 billion Swedish kronor. Like for like net sales increased by 2.7%. Service revenues increased 5.0% to 19.03 billion kronor. Like for like, service revenues increased 2.3%.

For 2022, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA, like for like, to be similar to last year, and excluding energy cost increases, to grow by low single digit. Previously, the company projected adjusted EBITDA, like for like, to grow by low single digit. Service revenues, like for like, are projected to grow by low single digit.

Telia plans to follow a progressive dividend policy, with a floor of 2.00 Swedish kronor per share and an ambition for low to mid-single digit percentage growth.

