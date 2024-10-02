News & Insights

Markets

Telia Names Alexandra Furst Chief Technology And Information Officer - Quick Facts

October 02, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Telia Company announced the appointment of Alexandra Furst as Chief Technology and Information Officer and a member of the Group Executive Management team, effective March 31, 2025. Alexandra is currently Chief Operating Officer of Dustin Group.

The company previously announced that the Common Products & Services unit will be renamed Technology. Telia noted that, with the appointment of Alexandra as Chief Technology and Information Officer and Head of the Technology unit, the unit will have an experienced leader with business acumen from leadership roles within IT and technology, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Dustin Group, and previously as Executive Vice President of IT & Digitalisation. The unit name change from CPS to Technology is planned to be implemented on December 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.