Telia cuts outlook as quarterly core profit meets estimates

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Telia TELIA.ST on Friday reported third-quarter core earnings broadly in line with market expectations, helped by cost cuts and growth in its telecom business in Nordic markets, while cutting the outlook for 2022 and 2023.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose to 8.07 billion Swedish crowns ($715.2 million) from 7.74 billion a year earlier, while analysts had expected 8.13 billion crowns, according to a company-provided poll.

($1 = 11.2840 Swedish crowns)

