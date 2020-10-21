Telia Company Q3 LFL Adj. EBITDA Down 0.6% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telia Company (TLSNY.PK) reported that its third quarter adjusted EBITDA fell 0.2 percent to 8.21 billion Swedish kronor. Like for like, adjusted EBITDA fell 0.6 percent, for the quarter.

Third quarter net sales rose 2.0 percent to 21.53 billion Swedish kronor. Like for like, net sales fell 3.7 percent. Service revenues grew 2.2 percent to 18.73 billion Swedish kronor. Like for like, service revenues declined 4.8 percent, for the quarter.

The Group noted that COVID-19 had an estimated 600 million kronor impact on service revenues, driven by mainly lower roaming and advertising revenues. The estimated impact on adjusted EBITDA was 300 million kronor. The company expects the sequentially lower COVID-19 impact to result in an adjusted EBITDA of around 30.5 billion kronor for the full year 2020.

The Board of Directors has proposed to reinstate 2019 dividend of 2.45 kronor per share. The Board has decided to propose an additional dividend of 0.65 kronor per share.

